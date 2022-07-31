The Yemeni Financial Sector: Challenges and Opportunities for Recovery

INTRODUCTION

The report is a collaboration between ACAPS Yemen Analysis Hub (YAH) and Mercy Corps Yemen Analysis Team (YAT).

The Yemeni financial sector plays a critical role in facilitating trade and import financing, providing banking services to the humanitarian and development sectors, and processing remittance flows into Yemen. With the Yemeni economy’s import dependence and highly centralised nature, political control over Yemeni monetary and financial regulatory bodies and sources of foreign exchange (FX) supply are likely to play a key role in any peacebuilding discussions. The financial sector in Yemen is also not well understood. There is no single public-facing resource that can provide an overview of the system and the impacts of the conflict on its different components. This paper provides an overview of the current Yemeni financial sector, including developments resulting from the war and an understanding of political economy elements.

The purpose of this thematic paper on the Yemeni financial sector is to deepen stakeholders’ understanding of the structure of that sector by highlight its complexities and risks. The paper intends to function as a foundational document and, as such, will not go into details about any single component. The research and drafting of this report were conducted between October–December 2021, with additional edits made in January–February 2022.

ACAPS/YAT acknowledge key developments that have occurred during 2022, however these are not covered in the report- Key developments include the Russian military intervention in Ukraine starting February – and its impacts on international trade and financial market dynamics and domestic economies worldwide, including Yemen (Reuters 25/02/2022; UNICEF 11/06/2022). There are also the more encouraging developments that have occurred since April 2022, which could yet result in increased and sustained positive gains for Yemen’s financial sector – noting the separate USD 2 billion pledges that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) made on 7 April 2022 and the additional USD 1 billion worth of support from the KSA in the form of fuel and development aid (Reuters 07/04/2022 and 16/05/2022).

OBJECTIVES OF THE REPORT

The main objective of this report is to support actors working in Yemen by providing an overview of the current situation of its financial system.

The specific objectives for the stakeholders who will use the report include:

• to enable an understanding of the current state of the Yemeni financial system

• to raise awareness of the key challenges and risks that may affect external actors’ efforts in using or supporting the system

METHODOLOGY

Initial research took place from October–November 2021, including a literature review to obtain relevant background and contextual information for the study. The research team used remote semi–structured interviews as the main data-gathering approach. Overall, they conducted 22 key informant interviews with key local and international stakeholders in November–December 2021.

ACAPS/YAT have a moderate degree of confidence in the reliability of this report, despite the limitations of some of the primary data. Given the political and economic sensitivities around the Yemeni financial sector, most key informants only agreed to share information if not directly quoted in the report. The report does not claim to be a definitive breakdown of the Yemeni financial sector, yet it intends to provide critical information and analysis of the sector.