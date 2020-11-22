Yemeni Development Network for NGOs (YDN) Monthly Bulletin, October 2020

Highlights

WASH Program:

Conducting awareness sessions on the key hygiene promotion messages and community engagement in Bani Hat sub- districts.

Conducting solid waste collection and disposal rounds in the urban area of Bani Hat sub-district.

Shelter Program:

The first round of rental subsidies was distributed for 500 households of vulnerable IDPs, in Al Udayn, Mudhikhera and Jiblah Districts, Ibb Governorate.

Third party visit to the three districts and rental subsidies distribution points for the project Shelter and WASH Project in Al Udayn, Mudhikhera and Jiblah Districts, Ibb Governorate.

Health and Nutrition Program:

Third party visit to the targeted HFs in Kharif and Raydah district in Amran governorate.

Conducting awareness sessions on health, nutrition and hygiene key messages.

Signing a small scale fund agreement (SSFA) for a new project funded by UNICEF.

Protection Program:

Shelter & WASH Project in Al Udayn, Mudhikhera and Jiblah Districts, Ibb Governorate.

Distributing cash incentives to cleaning workers in Al Udayn district

16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Protection women cluster GBV.

FSL Program: FSAC partners Access and capacity mapping.