Yemeni Development Network for NGOs (YDN) Monthly Bulletin, March and April 2021

Highlights

1) Health and Nutrition Program:

• Closing primary health services project in Kharif and Raydah district in Amran governorate.

• Conducting basic training for the community health volunteers (CHVs) to deliver lifesaving health and nutrition services to the community.

• Conducting awareness sessions to the community about the CHV program and its benefits to the community.

• Conducting review meetings for community health and nutrition volunteers CNHV.

2) WASH Program:

• Septic tank in Al Udayn district of Ibb governorate successfully constructed.

• Conducting the regular Cleaning campaign rounds in Al Udayn district of Ibb governorate.

• Conducting hygiene awareness sessions in Al Udayn district of Ibb governorate.

3) Shelter Program:

• The final round of rental subsidies was distributed for 680 households of vulnerable IDPs, in Al Udayn, Mudhikhera and Jiblah Districts, Ibb Governorate in March.

• YDN conducted S/NFIs distribution for 257 newly displaced families in Al Jubah district, Marib governorate under the contingency core-pipeline.

• YDN conducted a needs assessments and verification process for 163 newly displaced families in Al Jubah district, Marib governorate in order to carry out the distribution of emergency shelter and non-food items under the contingency core-pipeline.

• S/NFIs Distribution to the newly displaced families in Aljubah district, Marib governorate.