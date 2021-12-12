Yemeni Development Network for NGOs (YDN) Monthly Bulletin, July, August & September 2021

YDN conducted Rapid Needs Assessment for affected families in Al Jubah, Marib City and Marib districts, Marib governorate in order to implement a shelter project funded by YHF, included rental subsides and NFIs.

YDN coordinated with SC for the newly displaced families in Al Jubah, Marib City and Jabal Mourad districts, Marib governorate in order to carry out the distribution of emergency shelter and non-food items under the contingency core-pipeline.