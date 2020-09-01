Yemeni Development Network for NGOs (YDN) Monthly Bulletin, July 2020

Education Program

YDN is planning to intervene in seven government schools in Alqahera District,

Taiz Governorate rehabilitating sanitation facilities and distributing school kits.

This intervention includes distribution of 4000 school kits to 4000 students. sanitation facilities will be rehabilitated by restoring the bathrooms, replacing the damaged tanks, repairing the water networks, extensions and sewage networks repair of in seven government schools in Alqahera District, Taiz Governorate.

FSL Program

Out of the total population of 7.9 million people in southern governorates in 133 districts, 2 million were estimated to be highly food insecure ( IPC3 and above) in the period from Feb to April 2020, representing 25% of the population.

From July to Dec 2020, the population facing high levels of acute food insecurity ncreased to 3.2 million people (40% of the analyzed population). Out of the 133 districts analyzed, 16 are in emergency (IPC phase 4), 103 are in crisis (IPC phase 3), while the remainder are in stress (IPC phase 2).

In terms of magnitude, the governorates with the highest numbers of people in crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3+) are Taizz (590,000), Lahj (487,500) and Hadramaut (465,500). The increase in people in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and above is concentrated in the six governorates: Abyan, Aden, Al Dhale’e, Hadramaut, Lahj and Taizz, where 83 per cent of the increase is forecast.