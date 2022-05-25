Yemeni Development Network for NGOs (YDN) Monthly Bulletin, January, February & March 2022

Highlights

1) Health and Nutrition Program:

• Conducting the post service monitoring (PSM) to the targeted HFs in Ibb and Dhi As Sufal district in Ibb governorate.

• Governorate Health Office (GHO) visit to the targeted HFs in Ibb and Dhi As Sufal district in Ibb governorate.

• Delivering primary health care Kits(PHC) to the health facilities with needs.

• Third party visit to the targeted HFs in Ibb and Dhi As Sufal district in Ibb governorate.

• Providing health services in the targeted health facilities in Abyan governorate.

2) WASH Program:

• Provide access to safe water through water trucking in IDP hosting sites, Ibb governorate.

• Conducting water quality tests for the communal water tanks and continuous monitoring of water quality and FRC of the water truck, Ibb governorate.

• Distribution of Hygiene Kits.

• Provision of jerry cans.

• Family latrine construction and support and rehabilitation/desludging.

• Hygiene promotion and community engagement.

• Conducting a cleaning campaign.

3) Shelter Program:

• Coordinate with the government and local authorities.

• Training the registration and verification teams of the targeted IDPs for rental subsidies and NFIs shelter project in Marib governorate.

• Orientation workshop for the community leaders and stakeholders in Marib, and Marib city districts, Marib governorate.

• Conducting Needs Assessment in and Market Assessment in Marib, and Marib city districts,

Marib governorate.

• Registration and verification of the targeted IDPs from rental subsidies and NFIs assistance in two IDPs hosting sites and rural areas in Marib, and Marib city districts, Marib governorate.

4) Education Program:

• YDN installed high-quality educational tents to be as temporary learning spaces in a 12 IDPs sites for affected students in Marib governorate in order to providing education services funded by UNICEF, and included distribution of school kits, educational kits and recreational kits.

• UNICEF have participated in the opening of the installed schools regarding the Project of Providing Access to Quality Education for Affected children by the Conflict in Marib.

• YDN have participated in a training workshop organized by the ministry of education with the Yemen education cluster in proposal writing in Sana'a GoV.

5) FSL Program:

• YDN have conducted two rounds from the food security project in Marib, Abyan, Taiz and Shabwah governorates in the first quarter of 2022.

• YDN distributed one round emergency food assistance for vulnerable IDPs in Harib and Marib city districts in Marib governorate.