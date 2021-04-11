Yemeni Development Network for NGOs (YDN) Monthly Bulletin, January-February 2021

Highlights

Health and Nutrition Program:

Conducting the second round of post service monitoring (PSM) in the targeted HFs in Kharif and Raydah district in Amran governorate.

Ministry of public health and population (MoPHP) and third-party visit to the targeted HFs in Kharif and Raydah district in Amran governorate.

Selection of CHVs to deliver Community Based Health and Nutrition Services in Bani Thabyan district of Sana’a Gov.

WASH Program:

The concrete water tank and rehabilitation of water network in Al-Udayn district of Ibb governorate were successfully constructed.

Construction of septic tank in Al-Udayn district of Ibb governorate was launched.

Conducting the regular Cleaning campaign rounds in Al Udayn district of Ibb governorate.

Conducting hygiene awareness sessions in Al Udayn district of Ibb governorate.

Shelter Program:

The 4th and 5th rounds of rental subsidies were distributed for 680 households of vulnerable IDPs, in Al Udayn, Mudhikhera and Jiblah Districts, Ibb Governorate in January & February.

YDN conducted a verification process for 257 newly displaced families in Al Jubah district,

Marib governorate in order to carry out the distribution of emergency shelter and nonfood items under the contingency core-pipeline.