Yemeni Development Network for NGOs (YDN) Monthly Bulletin, April, May & June 2022

1) Health and Nutrition Program:
- Delivering the medication and medical supplies to the targeted health facilities in Khanfir District, Abyan Governorate.
- Providing and delivering medical equipment and furniture to the targeted health facilities in Khanfir District, Abyan Governorate.
- Conducting field visits to the targeted HFs in Khanfir District, Abyan Governorate.
- Providing Nutrition services in the targeted health facilities in Abyan governorate.
- Selection of CHVs to deliver Community-Based Health and Nutrition Service.
2) WASH Program:
- Provide access to safe water through water trucking in IDP hosting sites, Ibb governorate.
- Distribution of hygiene kits in IDP hosting sites, Ibb governorate.
- Provision of jerry cans in IDP hosting sites, Ibb governorate.
3) Shelter Program:
- Distributing the cash assistance for rental subsidies for fourth rounds.
- Distributing non-food items (bedding and essential) for 300 households in two IDP hosting sites.
- Conduct PDM for the rental subsidies.
- Establish and implement a complaint and feedback mechanism.
4) Education Program:
- Conducted orientation workshop for Education project team.
- Conducted orientation workshop for stakeholders.
- YDN conducted need assessment to enroll the school-aged children will be targeted in the IDPs sites in Marib district, Marib GoV.
5) FSL Program:
- YDN have continue the food security project in four governorates Taiz, Marib, Abyan, and Shabwa where YDN have distributed the third cycle for 15607 HH in order to providing food security needs for vulnerable IDPs funded by KS relief.
- YDN provided emergency food baskets assistant distributions for one round in April and May months to a number of districts in Abyan, Taiz, Shabwa, Aden governorates.
6) Protection Program:
- Providing orphans with insurance cards and cash transfer support in Marib governorate.