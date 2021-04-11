Yemeni Development Network for NGOs: Annual Report 2020

Message of YDN Management

While Approaching the year of 2020, a year filled with terror all around the world, YDN continues the response to the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. During the year, we have done a good job covering the gaps in different sectors including health, Nutrition, WASH, food security, shelter and CCCM. Despite the scarcity in funding, we have managed to proceed the provision of services in different health facilities, IDP sites, and distribution points. This extraordinary work would never happen unless for the magnificent team of employees and volunteers in YDN's family. Those who struggle to access hard to reach areas, negotiate and advocate to cover gaps, and coordinate with all different entities for serving those in need. It's our pleasure to applaud all those who supported YDN during the journey of more than 17 years, and look forward for a resolution of the Yemeni crisis and brighter future for the Yemeni people.