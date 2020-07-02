Yemeni Development Network for NGOs: Annual Report 2019

Foreword

Yemeni Development Network for NGOs is a leading non-profit, non-governmental Yemeni organisation that was established in 2003. The substantial purpose for establishing YDN was to create a common conviction of the indispensable need for the establishment of a specialised entity responsible for building the capacities of the social community organisations to ensure their active participation and good practice of their roles. For about a decade, YDN has successfully accomplished its goals in improving local CSOs' abilities and gained broader comprehension and active participation. YDN's excellence is further enhanced by its apparent existence all around the country, having 13 branches in 13 governorates and co-ordinating offices in the rest of the governorates. This apparent existence facilitates a high-level of co-ordination with the authorities and local communities, and immediate recognition, prompt response and easy access to any emerging incident.