Yemen - Worsening food security situation, COVID-19 (DG ECHO, media, FAO) (ECHO Daily Flash 21 April 2020)
The impact of COVID-19 prevention measures is becoming visible in Yemen, with major concerns in terms of raising food insecurity and poverty. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), all basic food commodity prices increased sharply in the past week. Perishable food commodities are also in short supply in many markets.The Yemeni Riyal continues to depreciate, increasing prices of imported food commodities.
In the past 2 weeks, the majority of households faced unparalleled low-income levels due to imposed COVID-19 curfews, reduced working hours affecting small businesses and casual labour opportunities as well as reduced remittances.
DG ECHO funded partners continue to provide life-saving assistance across Yemen in spite of further restrictions on movement, including flights interdiction to land in the country.