Yemen: Working around the clock to alleviate suffering for millions of people in need

Years of war have brought millions of Yemenis to the brink of starvation. So far in 2018, the UN and partners have provided direct assistance to 8.1 million people. Growing food insecurity and a lack of basic services are affecting millions of people, especially children.

“His illness is serious. First he had measles. After that he contracted diphtheria”, told us Nod Qaeed Abdulah, a displaced mother from Taizz who is looking after her little boy at the Al Sadakah Hospital in Aden. “I used to beg and borrow form my son’s medicine. I am a widow. I only have my two children, A’ala and Ayan”. With support from humanitarian partners, this hospital, like others across the country, is providing free treatment for malnutrition.

