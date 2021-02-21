Yemen
Yemen: Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin: Volume 09, lssue 3, Epi week 3, (18-24 January 2021)
Highlights
During week no.3,2021, %94 health facilites provided valid surveillance data
The total number of consultation reported during the week was 272896 compared to 267700 the previous reporting week 3 Acute respiratory tract infections lower Respiratory Infections (LRTI), Upper Respiratory Infections (URTI), Other acute diarrhea (OAD) and Malaria (Mal) were the leading cause of morbidity this week.
A total of 872 alerts were generated by eDEWS system in week 3- 2021, Of these 871 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response
Leading causes of morbidity mortality in Epi-Week 3, 2021
(URTI) 16.5%, suspected Malaria (8%),(DD) (7.2%) and (LRTI) (7.1%)Remain the leading causes of morbidity representing a total of (38.8%)
Acute viral hepatitis, acute watery diarrhea and Schistosomiasis represented less than 1% of total morbidity in reporting period Bloody diarrhea represented 0.4% Of this morbidity
All diarrheal disease comprised 7.2% and LRTI 71% of total morbidity in pilot Governorates this week .
All diarrheal disease comprised 7.2% and OAD 6.4% of total morbidity in all age group