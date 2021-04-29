Yemen
Yemen: Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin: Volume 09, lssue 14, Epi week 14,(5-11 April ,2021) [EN/AR]
Attachments
Highlights
During week no.14,2021, %93 health facilites provided valid surveillance data.
The total number of consultation reported during the week was 298235 compared to 292659 the previous reporting week 14 Acute respiratory tract infections lower Respiratory Infections (LRTI), Upper Respiratory Infections (URTI), Other acute diarrhea (OAD) and Malaria (Mal) were the leading cause of morbidity this week.
A total of 1462 alerts were generated by eDEWS system in week 14- 2021, Of these 1460 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response
Leading causes of morbidity mortality in Epi-Week 14,2021
(URTI) 13.6%, suspected Malaria (7.3%),(DD) (7.1%) and (LRTI) (6.1%)Remain the leading causes of morbidity representing a total of (34.1%)
Acute viral hepatitis, acute watery diarrhea and Schistosomiasis represented less than 1% of total morbidity in reporting period Bloody diarrhea represented 0.3% Of this morbidity
All diarrheal disease comprised 7.1% and LRTI 6.1% of total morbidity in pilot Governorates this week .
All diarrheal disease comprised 7.1% and OAD 6.5% of total morbidity in all age group