Yemen: Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin: Volume 08, lssue40, Epi week 40 (28 September - 4 October,2020) [EN/AR]
Highlights
During week no.39,2020, %88 health facilites provided valid surveillance data.
The total number of consultation reported during the week was 237918 compared to 226849 the previous reporting week 40 Acute respiratory tract infections lower Respiratory Infections (LRTI), Upper Respiratory Infections (URTI), Other acute diarrhea (OAD) and Malaria (Mal) were the leading cause of morbidity this week.
A total of 1017 alerts were Generated by eDEWS system in week 40,2020, were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response