Yemen
Yemen: Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin: Volume 08, lssue39, Epi week 39 (21 - 27 September,2020) [EN/AR]
Attachments
Highlights
During week no.39,2020, %88 health facilites provided valid surveillance data.
The total number of consultation reported during the week was 226849 compared to 232180 the previous reporting week 39 Acute respiratory tract infections lower Respiratory Infections (LRTI), Upper Respiratory Infections (URTI), Other acute diarrhea (OAD) and Malaria (Mal) were the leading cause of morbidity this week.
A total of 1059 alerts were generated by eDEWS system in week 39- 2020, Of these 1053 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response