Yemen: Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin: Volume 08, lssue 37, Epi week 37,(07-13 September 2020) [EN/AR]
Highlights
During week no.37,2020, %88 health facilites provided valid surveillance data
The total number of consultation reported during the week was 229265 compared to 234541 the previous reporting week 37 Acute respiratory tract infections lower Respiratory Infections (LRTI), Upper Respiratory Infections (URTI), Other acute diarrhea (OAD) and Malaria (Mal) were the leading cause of morbidity this week.
A total of 1042 alerts were generated by eDEWS system in week 37- 2020, Of these 1039 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response