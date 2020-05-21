Yemen: Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin: Volume 07, lssue22, Epi week 22, (27 May-02 Jun 2019)

Highlights

•During week no.22,2019, %92(1991/1834) health facilites from 23 Governorates provided valid surveillance data.

•The total number of consultation reported during the week in 23 Governorates was 246575 compared to 271854 the previous reporting week 22. Acute respiratory tract infections lower Respiratory Infections (LRTI), Upper Respiratory Infections (URTI), Other acute diarrhea (OAD) and Malaria (Mal) were the leading cause of morbidity this week.

•A total of 1474 alerts were generated by eDEWS system in week 22, 2019, Of these 1472 alerts were verified as true for further investigations with appropriate response