Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Marib District, Marib Governorate - May 2021 [EN/AR]

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The findings below are based on seven (n=7) Common Key Informant (KI) interviews conducted in Marib district, Marib Governorate. Data was collected in May 2021 by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). These findings should only be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Marib.