Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Hajar District, Hadramawt Governorate - December 2020

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The Cholera Key Informant Interview (KII) tool is a community level WANTS tool used in cholera priority districts. The findings below are based on four (n=4) Cholera KIIs conducted in the Hajar district, Hadramawt Governorate. Data was collected in September-October 2020 by the Charitable Society for Social Welfare (CSSW), a Cluster partner working in that area. These findings should only be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in the district where the interviews were collected.