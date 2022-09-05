Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Common KI Dhubab District, Qafl Shammar District, Hajjah Governorate, August 2022

The Yemen Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The cholera key informant (KI) interview tool is a community-level WANTS tool used in cholera priority districts 1. The findings below are based on five (n=5) cholera key informant (KI) interviews conducted across 5 communities in Qafl Shammar district, Hajjah governorate.

The type of assessed localities were rural areas. KIs are reporting WASH needs of their own communities. Data was collected by RMENA in August 2022. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Qafl Shammar district.