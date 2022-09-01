Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Common KI Az Zuhrah District, Al Hodeidah Governorate, July 2022

The Yemen Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The common key informant (KI) interview tool is a community-level WANTS tool used in common priority districts. The findings below are based on twenty one (n=21) common key informant (KI) interviews conducted across 14 communities in Az Zuhrah district, Al Hodeidah governorate. The type of assessed localities were IDP sites and rural areas. KIs are reporting WASH needs of their own communities. Data was collected by Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Danish Refugee Council (DRC) in July 2022. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Az Zuhrah district.