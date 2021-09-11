Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Common HHs Tuban District, Lahj Governorate - August 2021

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH needs data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The common household interview tools are household-level WANTS tools used in common priority districts. The findings below are based on 197 household interviews conducted in Tuban district, Lahj governorate. Data was collected in June-July 20211 by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and MEDAIR. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Tuban.