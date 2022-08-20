Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Common HHs As Silw District, Ta'iz Governorate, June 2022

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH needs data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The common household interview tool are household-level WANTS tool used in common priority districts. The findings below are based on 30 household interviews conducted across 2 communities in As Silw district, Ta'iz governorate. Data was collected in June 2022 by Assistance for Response and Development (ARD). The type of assessed localities were rural areas. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in As Silw district.