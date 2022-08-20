Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Common HHs Salah District, Ta'iz Governorate, June 2022

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH needs data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The common household interview tool are household-level WANTS tool used in common priority districts. The findings below are based on 123 household interviews conducted across 11 communities in Salah district, Ta'iz governorate. Data was collected in June 2022 by Assistance for Response and Development (ARD), Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), Solidarites International (SI). The type of assessed localities were IDP Hosting Site and urban areas. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Salah district.