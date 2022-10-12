Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Common HHs, Raghwan District, Ma'rib Governorate, September 2022

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH needs data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The common household (HH) interview tool is a householdlevel WANTS tool used in common priority districts. The findings below are based on sixty (n=60) household interviews conducted across 6 communities in Raghwan district, Ma'rib governorate. Data was collected in September 2022 by Bana Charity for Human Development (BCFHD). The type of assessed localities were IDP hosting sites and rural areas. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Raghwan district.