Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Common HHs, Ku'aydinah District, Hajjah Governorate, September 2022

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH needs data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The cholera household (HH) interview tool is a household-level WANTS tool used in cholera priority districts. The findings below are based on six (n=6) household interviews conducted across 3 communities in Ku'aydinah district, Hajjah governorate. Data was collected in September 2022 by RMENA. The type of assessed localities were rural areas. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Ku'aydinah district.