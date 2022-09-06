Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Common HHs Dhubab District, Ta'iz Governorate, July 2022

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH needs data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The common household interview tool are household-level WANTS tool used in common priority districts. The findings below are based on 100 household interviews conducted across 5 communities in Dhubab district, Ta'iz governorate. Data was collected in July 2022 by Assistance for Relief and Development (ARD) and Collaboration,

Access, Review, and Education (CARE). The type of assessed localities were IDP hosting sits and rural areas. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Dhubab district.