Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Common HHs Al Qahirah District, Ta'iz Governorate, July 2022

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH needs data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The cholera household interview tool are household-level WANTS tool used in cholera priority districts . The findings below are based on 31 household interviews conducted across 8 communities in Al Qahirah district, Ta'iz governorate. Data was collected in July 2022 by Bena Charity For Human Development (BCFHD). The type of assessed localities were IDP Hosting Site and urban areas. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Al Qahirah district.