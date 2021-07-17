Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Common Cholera KI Salh District, Ta'iz Governorate - June 2021

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The common and cholera key informant (KI) interview tools are community-level WANTS tools used in common and cholera priority districts. The findings below are based on sixty four (n=64) common and cholera KI interviews conducted in Salh district, Ta'iz governorate. Data was collected in June 2021 by Bena Charity For Human Development. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Salh district.