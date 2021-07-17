Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Ataq District, Shabwah Governorate - June 2021

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The common key informant (KI) interview tool is a community-level WANTS tools used in common priority districts. The findings below are based on three (n=3) common key informant (KI) interviews conducted in Ataq district, Shabwah governorate. Data was collected by Relief International (RI) in June 2021. These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Ataq district.