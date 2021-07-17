Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Arma'a District, Shabwah Governorate - June 2021

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH needs data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The common household interview tools are household-level WANTS tools used in common priority districts. The findings below are based on 19 household interviews conducted in Arma'a district, Shabwah governorate. Data was collected in June 2021 by Relief International (RI). These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Arma'a district.