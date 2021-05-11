Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Al Qabaytah District, Lahj Governorate - April 2021

Overview

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH needs data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The WANTS household Interview tools assess access to WASH infrastructure, hygiene behavior and solid waste management practices. The findings below are based on 221 household interviews conducted in Al Qabaytah District, Lahj Governorate. Data was collected in February 2021 by ZOA. These findings should only be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Al Qabaytah District.