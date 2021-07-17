Yemen WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) Al Mudhaffar District, Ta'iz Governorate - June 2021

The Yemen WASH Cluster launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH needs data and inform more effective WASH programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information and analysis on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

The common and cholera household interview tools are householdlevel WANTS tools used in common and cholera priority districts. The findings below are based on 67 household interviews conducted in Al Mudhaffar district, Ta'iz governorate. Data was collected in June 2021 by Bena Charity For Human Development (BCFHD). These findings should be interpreted as indicative of the WASH needs in Al Mudhaffar district.