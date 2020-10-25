Yemen WASH Cluster COVID-19 Bulletin, 1 October 2020 [EN/AR]

WASH is a key preventative measure in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and is one of the principal public health recommendations.

The severity of the current response to COVID-19 poses grave detrimental impacts on WASH service provision and sustainability if not adequately mitigated. Equitable access to WASH commodities and services must be protected and extended for all, without any form of discrimination by nationality, income or ethnicity.

Key Messages:

• A WASH Response is a COVID Response

• Scale up Community prevention; Shielding high-risk persons

• Saving lives starts in communities

• Urgent funds needed for emergency WASH

• Continuing WASH with adapted programing in COVID-19

• Support the Health strategy