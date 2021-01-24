Yemen WASH Cluster COVID-19 Bulletin, 09 January 2021 [EN/AR]

WASH is a key preventative measure in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and is one of the principal public health recommendations.

The severity of the current response to COVID-19 poses grave detrimental impacts on WASH service provision and sustainability if not adequately mitigated. Equitable access to WASH commodities and services must be protected and extended for all, without any form of discrimination by nationality, income or ethnicity.

Key Messages:

• 58% of houses don’t have access to a safe water source

• Only 45% households report having soap

• WASH is integral to a Public Health Response

• Saving lives starts in communities: High-risk persons must be prioritized

• Humanitarian WASH Response is only 36% funded