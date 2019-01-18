Yemen WASH Cluster Assessment Marib City District, Marib Governorate, Yemen November 2018

Yemen is facing one of the world’s worst Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) crises, as deteriorating WASH infrastructure contributes to a cholera outbreak, and represents one of the underlying causes of malnutrition in the country.

On behalf of the Yemen WASH Cluster, REACH coordinated a household-level assessment to provide an understanding of WASH needs, gaps, and priorities in 38 districts prioritized for famine and/or cholera interventions that also host a high concentration of Internally Displaced People (IDPs - 8% or more of the total district population).

Findings are based on data collection conducted from 4 September to 28 November 2018. Following a two-stage random sampling approach, representative samples of host community and IDP populations were collected in randomly-selected locations in Marib City district, Marib governorate. Interviews were conducted with 102 host community and 93 IDP randomly selected households in the district. Findings are representative at district level with a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error.

This factsheet provides an overview of the key findings of this assessment, for both IDPs and host community households in Marib City district.