The Yemen War: Addressing Seven Misconceptions

Júlia Palik Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)

Ibrahim Jalal The Middle East Institute (MEI)

What is really happening in Yemen, where more than 100,000 people have been killed in the last five years? We do know that in 2015 a Saudi-led coalition intervened on the side of the government of Yemen (GoY) in its war with the Houthi rebels. Since then, the conflict has become more complex and difficult to track: new actors, new fault lines, and new tactics have all complicated resolution. Obtaining evidence from conflict zones and complex emergencies is challenging, and in this void, misinformation about the war has proliferated. In this policy brief, we clarify what we see as the seven most common misconceptions.