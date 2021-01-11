Yemen WANTS Situation Overview, October- December 2020

INTRODUCTION

The Yemen WASH Cluster (YWC) launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH data and inform more effective programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which provide updated information on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

This Situation Overview describes all YWC partner assessments carried out between October and December 2020, including five WANTS Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) conducted in Al Jawf and Hadramawt governorates. The Situation Overview triangulates WASH assessment findings with contextual information.