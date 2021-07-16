Yemen WANTS Situation Overview, April - June 2021

INTRODUCTION

The Yemen WASH Cluster (YWC) launched the WASH Needs Tracking System (WANTS) with the support of REACH to provide high quality WASH data and inform more effective programming and planning. The WANTS comprises a set of harmonized monitoring tools which, through partner data collection, provide updated information on WASH access and needs throughout Yemen.

This Situation Overview describes all YWC partner assessments carried out between April and June 2021, including 149 key informant interviews (KIIs) and 757 household interviews. The Situation Overview triangulates WASH assessment findings with secondary data sources.