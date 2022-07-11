Yemen: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2021

On September 25, 2021, a hospital in Marib city was damaged by missiles fired by Houthi forces.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 20 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in Yemen in 2021, a marked decrease from 2020, when 81 incidents were documented.

Seven health facilities were damaged or destroyed by explosive weapons use and six health workers were injured in these incidents.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2021 SHCC Yemen Health Data, which is available for download on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).