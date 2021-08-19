Yemen – Update on Marib (DG ECHO, UN Agencies, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2021)

While the violence in Marib Governorate continues, the dire humanitarian situation further deteriorates with civilians bearing the brunt of the fighting. Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,900 households have reportedly been displaced in Marib only, accounting for 35% of all newly displaced families countrywide (over 8,200 families in 2021). Women and children constitute almost 80% of the displaced population.

Sirwah district in Marib remains the most heavily bombed district of Yemen, since the beginning of the Saudi-led air raids. A quarter of all coalition air strikes in Yemen have hit Sirwah in 2021, resulting in more civilian casualties being reported in the first six months of 2021 (154), than throughout 2019 and 2020 combined (151).