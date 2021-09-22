Yemen - Update on humanitarian crisis (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2021)

The world's worst humanitarian crisis continues to deteriorate with unprecedented levels of needs. In Yemen, 20.7 million people are in need of assistance (66% of the population), including over 16.1 million food insecure people, and there are 4 million Internally Displaced People (IDPs). In 2021 alone, over 10,000 households have been displaced. The majority of the displacements are in Marib (3,915 households) and Taiz (2,167 households), where active fighting has uprooted more than 42,500 individuals.

DG ECHO supports partners through the Rapid Response Mechanism providing a multi sector response to those directly affected by the conflict and vulnerable Yemenis suffering from food insecurity, nutrition and health crises. The assistance, include multi-purpose cash assistance, site management, health services, WASH, protection, shelter and non-food items.