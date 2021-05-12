Yemen - update on hostilities in Marib governorate (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2021)

Since the escalation of hostilities in Marib governorate in February 2021, approximately 2,870 already internally displaced households (20,000 individuals) have been displaced. It is estimated that Marib hosts 1 million internally displaced people (IDPs). Sirwah district is the most affected by the ongoing fighting. From February to April, IDPs moved from 9 out of the 14 displacement sites in Sirwah due to fighting in close proximity to IDP sites. Incidents of armed violence are affecting people at an unprecedented rate in Marib. In the first quarter of this year, the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project recorded 79 incidents of armed violence that directly affected civilians, resulting in 74 casualties, including 18 fatalities. DG ECHO supports partners providing an emergency response in Marib through the Rapid Response Mechanism, as well as multi-purpose cash assistance, site management, health services, WASH, shelter and non-food items.