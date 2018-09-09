Yemen UNHCR Update, 16 - 31 August 2018

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, is observing a surge in protection needs as a result of ongoing hostilities, particularly within the Governorate of Al Hudaydah. As a result, UNHCR has ramped up its response to meet the most urgent protection needs of tens of thousands of families that are being displaced by fighting in Al Hudaydah.

During focus group discussions with displaced persons from Al Hudaydah, UNHCR identified a series of protection needs requiring urgent attention. Most prominent among them are the specific needs of children who may be separated from their families, and women, who may be at high risk of sexual harassment and violence either during flight or when living in overcrowded settings. Another common concern is the loss of livelihoods, exacerbated by a decline in purchasing power due to increasing food prices and the decline in value of the Yemeni currency, the Riyal.

Incidents with high civilian impact are continuing at an alarming rate, the vast majority of which are in the northern governorates. The UNHCR-led Protection Cluster’s Civilian Impact Monitoring Project reported that in the first nine days of August, there had been over 450 civilian casualties in Yemen – making it one of the deadliest weeks for civilians since the start of the conflict in 2015. In these incidents, 131 child casualties were recorded; 28 per cent of the total casualties. UNHCR reiterates the call to all parties to ensure the physical safety of civilians, their freedom of movement and to guarantee safe routes when fleeing conflict areas.

The conflict in Yemen is also affecting refugees and asylum-seekers. UNHCR and partners face challenges in ensuring a safe environment, adequate protection, humanitarian assistance and access to essential, lifesaving services for refugees who may be vulnerable to serious protection concerns such as early marriage, child labour, increased detention and dangerous onward movements. Despite the challenging operating environment, UNHCR has continued to assist refugees and asylum seekers in Al Hudaydah, most of whom are from Eritrea. In the context of shifting frontlines and a volatile security situation, these persons of concern are particularly vulnerable due to the limited flight options available to them.