Yemen UNHCR Update, 1 - 21 September 2018 [EN/AR]

Highlights

- UNHCR is dismayed by the recent escalation of hostilities in Al Hudaydah Governorate. UNHCR is following with concern the unfolding of events and the resulting surge in humanitarian and protection needs. While UNHCR continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and for all parties to adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law, the UNHCR-led Protection Cluster's Civilian Impact Monitoring Project reported two incidents in September, targeting a fishing community and which resulted in 22 civilian casualties.

- Since the onset of the Al Hudaydah Offensive in June 2018, more than 76,500 households have been internally displaced. UNHCR assisted some 100,000 people as part of the Al Hudaydah response, and will continue to scale-up as more civilians flee their homes and humanitarian and protection needs grow. In parallel, strengthening the protection response for persons of concern, including through the expansion of UNHCR's cash assistance programme, remains a priority.

- The impact of the Yemeni Riyal's rapid devaluation sparks civil unrest and compounds coping abilities of persons of concern. In a country where most food is imported, the population is losing its ability to purchase basic food items due to the steep devaluation of the currency. UNHCR's multi-purpose cash distributions enable persons of concern to meet their families' most basic needs during this time of crisis. Without adequate financial support, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees alike are exposed to increased protection risks (such as exploitation), and resort to negative coping mechanisms (such as begging, child labour and early marriage).