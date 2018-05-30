Yemen UNHCR Update, 1 - 14 May 2018

KEY FIGURES

22.2M People in need

2M IDPs 89% of IDPs displaced for more than a year

956K IDP returnees

CRI 1M recipients of CRIs since March 2015

279K refugees and asylum seekers

$198.7M requested in 2018

$107.6M received as of 30 May 2018

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

UNHCR is bracing for further displacement and a spike in humanitarian needs as hostilities intensify in frontline areas on Yemen’s west coast. The number of newly displaced people in Yemen’s southern Governorates, continues to increase and has reached 15,678 families (110,000 individuals) as of 13 May. Almost two thirds of people have fled fighting in Al Hudaydah Governorate. Since the outbreak of the conflict in March 2015, two million people have been internally displaced, 89 per cent of whom have been out of their homes for more than 12 months.

With the war in Yemen now in its fourth year, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict. A sharp increase in casualties made April the deadliest month for civilians in Yemen so far this year. At least 236 civilians were killed and 238 injured in April 2018 – a total of 474 civilian casualties, well over double the casualties documented in March. In the first week of May, the heavy toll continued, with 63 civilian casualties documented, including six deaths and 57 people injured. Since the start of the conflict, The High Commissioner for Human Rights has documented 16,432 civilian casualties – 6,385 who have died and 10,047 who have been injured. Despite these challenges, UNHCR continues to provide protection and lifesaving assistance to IDPs, vulnerable host communities and refugees in Yemen.

Though the number of cholera cases is significantly lower than what it was in June last year, fears are growing about a possible new cholera outbreak in this rainy season (April-August). The impact could be exacerbated by flash floods, caused by tropical cyclone ‘Sagar’ that formed in the Gulf of Aden, as well as related heavy rainfall on the western coast. In cooperation with Yemeni local health authorities, the UN has launched the first anti-cholera vaccination campaign in southern Yemen. Plans are under way to expand the campaign to all at-risk-zones which will cover at least four million people across the country. In order to simultaneously respond to the diphtheria outbreak that has killed at least 91 people since late October 2017, the UN and Yemen's health authorities have also launched a large-scale diphtheria vaccination campaign for 2.7 million children across the country.