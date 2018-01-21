Yemen UNHCR Update, 1 - 14 January 2018

KEY FIGURES

22.2 million people in need

2,014,026 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

89 per cent of IDPs displaced for more than a year

956,076 IDP returnees

1,015,375 recipients of CRIs since March 2015

280,539 refugees and asylum seekers

Funding

USD 198.7 M requested in 2018

Operational Update

UNHCR is responding to new displacement as families continue to flee hostilities in Hays and Al Khowkha on Yemen’s western coast. An estimated 1,457 families (10,200 individuals) have fled to other parts of Hudaydah, along with neighbouring governorates of Taizz, Ibb, Dhamar, with a further estimated 1,500 families (10,500 individuals) also traveling south to Aden, Abyan and Lahj since December of last year. The needs of those forced to flee this latest escalation in fighting are immense, and UNHCR and partner assessments reveal families urgently need food, shelter and household items, as well as nutrition, health care and sanitation. Families have sought temporary lodging in abandoned buildings, shelters run by local authorities, NGOs and host families, with entire families often sharing one room. While relieved to have found safety following harrowing journeys, IDPs emphasized their reliance on humanitarian assistance in order to survive.

UNHCR teams are on the ground providing relief as part of Inter-Agency efforts, and monitoring new arrivals. A distribution of 500 core relief item kits, which include mattresses, blankets, hygiene items and kitchen sets in Al-Jarahi and Jabal Ras districts of Hudaydah Governorate has been completed, supporting 421 newly displaced IDP families and 79 vulnerable households from the host community. UNHCR also participated in a joint multi-sector assessment mission to Foqom area in Aden Governorate, where the team assessed the needs of 92 families with an urgent response planned. UNHCR is relying on donor contributions in order to ramp up the delivery of critical humanitarian assistance. At the end of 2017, UNHCR’s operations were only 50 per cent funded and as of mid-January 2018, just 3 per cent of UNHCR’s much needed funds have been received.