Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from12 to 19 April 2022

IDP Response

Close to 3,000 IDP families (some 18,000 individuals) have been assessed for vulnerabilities and assistance during the reporting period. UNHCR continues conducting protection monitoring and needs assessments countrywide to determine urgent needs and refer vulnerable individuals for assistance. These tools help detect the demographic profile of households, socio-economic profile, living and shelter conditions, coping mechanisms, specific protection needs and vulnerabilities, and assistance needs including cash, legal assistance, shelter support and core relief items.

Last week, UNHCR field staff and partners assessed close to 3,000 IDP families living in IDP sites in Hudaydah, Sa’ada, Shabwah, Hadramaut, Taiz and Marib Governorates.

Livelihood-support projects continue to be implemented countrywide. During the reporting period, UNHCR partner YRC finalized the training of a large group of vulnerable displaced individuals, including men and women, in Amran on cellphone fixing and mobile phone maintenance. Through these activities, UNHCR aims at supporting IDPs to access livelihood and income-generating opportunities, become self-dependent and improve their living standards.

UNHCR has distributed more than $8 million in cash assistance since the beginning of the year. So far, 43,700 IDP families (some 290,000 individuals) and 8,135 refugee families (close to 20,000 individuals) have benefitted from UNHCR cash assistance in 2022. As the socioeconomic situation worsens in the country and new findings reveal increasing risk of famine in several locations, cash assistance remains critical to support those most in need.

Some displacement is still being recorded despite the current truce agreement.

In total 40 families (some 240 individuals) were recorded as newly displaced last week. Field offices reported the arrival of 14 newly displaced families from Ibb to Taiz, 26 from Hudaydah and Hajjah to Sana’a and Amran Governorates. UNHCR conducted rapid protection assessments on the newly displaced to refer them for assistance.

UNHCR successfully completed a quick impact project in Sana’a focusing on the improvement of sewage networks. The project aimed at desludging and ensuring adequate maintenance of a sewage network in two IDP sites in Hamdan district. More than 300 families have benefitted from this project, and has contributed to alleviating protection risks that women and girls may encounter due to non-functional latrines forcing them to resort to open areas. The project will further enhance hygiene conditions in the sites and reduce the spread of transmissible diseases.

Refugee Response

UNHCR and protection partners provided specialized legal assistance to 40 refugees and asylum-seekers in Basateen, Mukalla and Kharaz camp. The support included legal representation in non-criminal cases, documentation, child custody, marital and divorce issues, and legal representation in detention. Eight legal awareness sessions were further conducted for 10 refugees and asylum-seekers in Aden and Shabwa on "explanation of the 1951 convention", "refugee's right of movements among governorates", "human trafficking and the consequential punishments in accordance with the law", and "the importance of carrying ID card during movement".