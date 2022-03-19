Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 8 - 19 March 2022

IDP Response

Following the release of a new Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis on Yemen, the humanitarian situation in the country is set to worsen between June and December 2022, with the number of people potentially unable to meet their minimum food needs reaching a record 19 million people, FAO, WFP and UNICEF alerted. The new IPC analysis confirms the deterioration of food security in Yemen, with an additional 1.6 million people in the country expected to fall into emergency levels of hunger, taking the total to 7.3 million by the end of the year.

Angelina Jolie, the Special Envoy for UNHCR, was in Yemen on 6 March draw attention to the devastating consequences of the seven-year conflict on the civilian population. Jolie arrived in Yemen for a three-day visit and met both internally displaced Yemenis (IDPs) and refugees in the north and south of the country, as well as both sets of authorities in Sana’a and Aden. Jolie called on all parties to the conflict to respect and commit to international humanitarian law, avoid targeting civilians, ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, safe passage for civilians to flee conflict areas and a negotiated political settlement.

Jolie spoke on behalf of the Yemeni people on 16 March 2022 at the HighLevel Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen, cohosted by the UN and the governments of Sweden and Switzerland. The event brought together representatives of Member States, international organizations, UN Agencies, NGOs and civil society to raise funding to meet the humanitarian needs of Yemenis affected by the conflict. Jolie asked that all humanitarian crises be taken seriously in light of the devastation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has forced 1.7 million people to flee. Moreover, Jolie reiterated the need for joint concerted effort by Yemenis and the international community to break this never-ending cycle of violence and lay the foundation for sustainable peace. The financial announcement from the pledge amounted in a total of USD 1.3 billion from 36 states, with the US, EU, Germany and the UK pledging nearly USD one billion.

UNHCR partners distributed NFIs to 453 IDPs (2,589 individuals) in Al Dhale'e, Taiz, and Al Hudaydah governorates during the reporting period. Partners also completed the assessment of 557 IDP families in protracted displacement in IDP sites, rural and urban areas, and the vulnerable cases amongst the host communities in Shabwah, Lahj Taiz Al Dhale'e, and Al Hudaydah governorates. UNHCR, in coordination with the Shelter/NFI Cluster and the relevant stakeholders, is planning to address the needs in the coming period.

Through close coordination with the Shelter/NFI Cluster, UNHCR's partner in Hajjah governorate completed construction of transitional shelters for 38 IDP households with disabilities in the Bani Qais district of Hajjah governorate.